Proposals to turn a former Gillette factory in west London into a film studio have been given the green light.

The scheme for developer The Vinyl Factory in Isleworth was given the OK by Hounslow council earlier this week.

It will include new film production facilities, virtual production spaces and digital content creation studios, alongside production offices, workshops and a public café within the adjacent grade II-listed former NatWest Bank.

Under the plans, several historic buildings, including the grade II-listed Art Deco factory building itself, will be retained and refurbished although a number of non-listed structures will be demolished. New sound stages and production facilities will be constructed on the site.

The factory, which previously served as the European headquarters for Gillette before production moved to Poland in 2006, has been used for film production since 2013.

WSP has provided planning advice.

A new six-storey car park is also proposed, with 413 spaces which has raised concerns about car dependency and congestion as the site.