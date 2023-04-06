Firms have been put on notice for £1.8bn of planned investment works by Notting Hill Genesis.

The housing association, which owns and manages more than 68,000 homes across London and the South-east, is looking at setting up a framework agreement which would run for seven years.

It would be divided into three lots, the first covering building, envelope and communal spaces, the second kitchen and bathroom replacements and the third retrofit and decarbonisation works.

The contract will begin 1 April 2024 and run until the end of March 2031. Contractors have until 2 May to bid.

Notting Hill Genesis, which was formed in 2018 by the merger of Notting Hill Housing and Genesis, beat its new homes completion target in the year to March 2022, building 1,346.