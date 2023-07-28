Pagabo has issued prior information notices for two new frameworks dedicated to decarbonisation projects.

The solutions-based frameworks are worth a combined £1.6bn and will both run for four years and have their own contracting authority.

One will be dedicated to healthcare schemes, with Great Ormond Street Hospital serving as a sector-specialist host, while the second will be hosted by Hull City Council and be open to other sectors.

Each will be open to main contractors, suppliers and consultants and will be separated into two main lots – retrofit consultancy and main contractor delivery.

Jason Stapley, chief procurement officer at Pagabo, said: “There is a wide understanding of the need to design for net zero, but there is still a long way to go to meet government targets and improving our current building stock will play a key role in this.

“There are a lot of specialist organisations out there that are able to assist clients with their net zero projects and strategies, and having these dedicated frameworks means that their services will be easier to access in a compliant manner for public sector organisations.

“In turn, this gets these all-important decarbonisation schemes underway as quickly as possible for the benefit of the planet – and adds great human benefits for people and communities around delivered schemes.

The invitation to tender will open in early September, ahead of the frameworks going live late January 2024, but interested parties can register for a market engagement webinar on 10 August.