Former Estates Gazette editor Samantha McClary has been appointed the new chief executive of the British Council for Offices.

She takes up her new role on 6 May and will replace Richard Kauntze who has been in the job since 1999.

McClary said: “Our workplaces, how they are designed, built and operated are a vital part of the built environment ecosystem and an essential tool in driving our economy forward so I could not be more excited and proud to be taking on this position.”

McClary had been editor of Estates Gazette since 2019.

Kauntze, who turned 60 last year, announced last July he was stepping down after 25 years in post, having previously worked for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and then at the British Property Federation.

When he started in 1999, the BCO was based in Reading and had 585 members. It is now based in Coleman Street in the City of London and has 4,000 members spanning the entire spectrum of the office sector, from developers, architects and contractors to agents and occupiers.