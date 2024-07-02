Andrew Shepherd will be managing director at Ibstock Futures

The former managing director of TopHat has announced he has joined brick manufacturer Ibstock.

Andrew Shepherd revealed in a post on LinkedIn that he had joined the firm as managing director of the Ibstock Futures business unit.

Ibstock Futures is a modern methods of construction business which works with developers and contractors “bringing industrialisation to the supply chain”, according to its website.

Shepherd had recently announced his departure from modular firm TopHat, which he said had been faced with “challenging circumstances”.

TopHat, which posted a £20.4m pre-tax loss for the year to 31 October 2022, announced plans to make around 70 redundancies to cut costs earlier this year.

Ibstock has also experienced a difficult period as the housing slowdown hit demand.

In January, the firm closed a second factory in less than six months and in March it posted reduced profit and income of £30m and £406m.

>> Read more: Ibstock profit nosedives as housing slowdown hits brickmaker’s numbers

Announcing his move, Shepherd said: “As a leading British manufacturer, with over 200 years of expertise in the building products sector, there is a real opportunity to accelerate the group’s diversification and innovation plans in MMC and sustainable solutions.”

Prior to working at TopHat, Shepherd had previously worked at Currie & Brown, Landsec, Laing O’Rourke and as chief executive of Mid Group.