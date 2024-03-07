On-off scheme was promised as gateway for Chinese firms by then London mayor Boris Johnson over a decade ago

The GLA is beginning the search for a new development partner to kickstart work to redevelop Royal Albert Dock, part of the Royal Docks, in east London.

The 12ha site is being marketed as having the potential for 400,000 sq m of new development close to ExCeL, the University of East London and City Airport.

The on-off scheme was promised by then London mayor Boris Johnson in 2013 as being a rival to Canary Wharf, adding the Farrells masterplan would create 230,000 sq m of office space and serve as a gateway for Asian and Chinese businesses seeking to establish headquarters in the UK.

But the GLA tore up its agreement with Chinese developer ABP in summer 2022.

The built-out first phase was sold to property company DPK last year and now the GLA is after a developer to oversee work for the rest of the site.

Procurement of a new development partner is being led by the Royal Docks Team, a joint initiative between the Mayor of London and the Mayor of Newham, on behalf of freeholder GLA Land and Property.

Planning and development consultancy Montagu Evans is advising the Royal Docks Team on procurement.

Formal procurement is expected to start this summer, following an initial period of market engagement throughout the spring.