Galliford Try has landed two jobs to upgrade a former immigration centre in Oxfordshire and an air station in Cambridgeshire.

The firm’s Southern business will deliver a new £70m facility at Campsfield House in Oxfordshire, which was formerly an immigration detention centre before it closed in 2018.

Meanwhile, the contractor’s East Midlands business has been appointed to refurbish RAF Wyton in Cambridgeshire as well as a new secure office for the Ministry of Justice’s (MOJ) strategic command.

The work is part of RAF Wyton’s £31m PRIDE II project.

Bill Hocking, chief executive of Galliford Try said: “We are delighted to be working with our partners at the MOJ, Home Office and DIO on these two significant projects.

In march this year, Galliford Try appointed Kris Hampson as its new chief financial officer, replacing Andrew Duxbury who has been appointed chief financial officer at housebuilder Persimmon.