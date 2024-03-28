Galliford Try has appointed the group financial controller at Rentokil Initial as its new chief financial officer.

Kris Hampson will replace Andrew Duxbury who is leaving to join housebuilder Persimmon as chief financial officer.

Galliford Try said Hampson will join the firm “no later than September this year” which is the month when the firm usually announces its final results.

Hampson has spent 16 years at Rentokil and Galliford Try chair Alison Wood added: “Kris has considerable financial experience with a FTSE 100 company and is an excellent addition to the board.”