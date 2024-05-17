US architect working on scheme in Sutton
Gensler has been appointed to lead the design of a cancer research campus in south London.
The US architect has been picked by Aviva and mixed-use developer Socius for the work at the London Cancer Hub (LCH) in Sutton.
LCH will comprise one million sq ft of labs, R&D space, healthcare facilities and supporting accommodation.
New buildings will be built on a site which already includes the Institute of Cancer Research and Royal Marsden Hospital.
Others working on the scheme include engineer Arup and planning consultant Savills.
No comments yet