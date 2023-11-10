Gleeds is restructuring its management team in the US as part of a major push into the country which will make it second only to the UK in terms of workload within the next three years.

The firm has six offices in the US, with its headquarters in Atlanta, where it concentrates on energy, infrastructure and real estate schemes mainly on the east and west coasts as well as in Texas.

Global chief executive Graham Harle told Building last month the US currently accounts for less than 10% of the firm’s global business but said he was looking to get this up to 20% by 2026, putting it only behind the UK at around 50%.

Part of the expansion drive is expected to see more US offices open and Harle admitted: “There are big opportunities in the US, a lot of our focus will be on there.”

Gleeds said the Stuart Lumsden, who is based in San Francisco and has been with the firm since 1999, will lead the US operation having been out in the country since 2004.

Will Burton, who joined Gleeds in 2012, will head its energy business while Adrian Farren joins from Irish firm Linesight as vice president and will be based in the firm’s New York office.

Gleeds said: “Stuart and Will are to focus on strategic planning, identifying growth opportunities and spearheading expansion into emerging markets which will be invaluable in helping Gleeds to achieve its long-term ambitions. Adrian will be responsible for facilitating further growth of the cost management offering and other priority service lines.”

US jobs the firm has worked on in the past include a new terminal building at JFK Airport in New York and the headquarters building of tech firm Arm Holdings in San Jose, California. It has recently been appointed project manager on work at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville.