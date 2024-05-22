Scheme in Anglesey will be next on the block after Sizewell C

The government has said a site in North Wales is its preferred choice for a new nuclear power station.

The site, located at Wylfa in Anglesey, could create energy for up to six million homes for 60 years, ministers said.

The government is now in talks with international energy firms about building the scheme, with plans to build a plant of a similar size to the ongoing Hinkley Point C in Somerset and the proposed Sizewell C in Suffolk.

Claire Coutinho, secretary of state for energy security, said: “Anglesey has a proud nuclear history and it is only right that, once again, it can play a central role in boosting the UK’s energy security.”

Chris Conboy, managing director of nuclear & power for EMEA at AtkinsRéalis, said: “Wylfa represents one of the best locations in the UK for large-scale reactors, from the geography to the existing infrastructure and nuclear heritage of the site.”

In 2018, plans for a nuclear power plant in Anglesey were given the green light by the Planning Inspectorate.

But the following year, these came to a halt with Hitachi withdrawing operations as the conglomerate did not manage to secure enough backers and a practical deal with the government.