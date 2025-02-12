Body to sit within Building Safety Regulator and will be used to speed up remediation on higher risk buildings

The government is setting up a new body to enforce cladding remediation on higher risk buildings.

Building safety minister Alex Norris said the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) is working with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) to create the new Remediation Enforcement.

He made the announcement in an answer to a written Parliamentary question last Friday from Liberal Democrat MP Will Forster, asking what steps MHCLG was taking to ensure the effectiveness of enforcement measures by the BSR.

Norris said the new unit would be contained within the BSR and was being designed to hold owners of buildings with ACM cladding to account while “enforcing remediation where necessary”.

He added the new unit will be “essential to meet the government’s priority for remediation of unsafe Higher-Risk-Buildings (HRBs)”.

Norris also said the government was considering “further options” to ensure compliance with the building safety regulations as part of the spring spending review, which will be read out to Parliament by chancellor Rachel Reeves on 26 March.

It is understood that MHCLG is currently setting up various task groups looking into different parts of building control ahead of the government’s response to Grenfell Inquiry’s final report, due by 4 March.