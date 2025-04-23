Successful tender expected to be picked next March

Great British Nuclear is looking to procure two engineering firms for £600m worth of work on its small modular reactor programme.

The government-owned nuclear energy company has put out a tender for two engineers to support the deployment of mini nuclear power technology in the UK.

The chosen firm will facilitate Great British Nuclear’s (GBN) goal of reaching a final investment decision on up to two small modular reactor (SMR) projects.

GBN said the engineer would “provide competent resources to undertake specification, oversight, audit, review and advice for decisions relating to design, scope, budget, risk, delivery and contract compliance”.

The stated contract value of £600m assumes that GBN will award two engineering contracts, one for each planned SMR project, and the actual value will depend on a number of factors.

While the duration of the contracts has yet to be confirmed, the notice said it was envisaged to be a term of 14 years.

Firms have until 19 September to apply and a decision is expected to be taken next March.

GBN was launched by then-energy secretary Grant Shapps in July 2023 as an executive non-departmental public body sponsored by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

In February of this year, it announced that it had entered the final stage of its SMR selection process, with a final decision expected this spring.

GE-Hitachi, Holtec, Rolls Royce and Westinghouse Electric were all invited to submit a final tender for the competition.

Prime minister Keir Starmer has promised to reform planning rules to make it easier to build the reactors in the UK.

GBN owns land for potential new nuclear development at both Wylfa on Ynys Môn/Anglesey and Oldbury-on-Severn in Gloucestershire.