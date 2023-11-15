Four buildings to be built in Hertfordshire town centre’s conservation area

Stanton Williams has been given the green light for plans to create a 400,000 sq ft life sciences quarter in the centre of Stevenage.

The Hertfordshire scheme for Reef Group and UBS Asset Management will create a new mixed-use neighbourhood including retail, cafes, restaurants and laboratory space.

Specialist biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities will be housed in four new buildings alongside workspace which has been designed to encourage interaction between tenants.

Stevenage was the first of Britain’s New Towns, which were built just outside of London in the aftermath of the Second World War to relocate poor people in the capital whose homes had been bombed.

The heart of Stevenage is now a conservation area with a number of listed buildings and structures.

Stanton Williams’ scheme has sought to reflect the character of the town’s original post-war buildings with sheltered walkways, “calmly ordered” facades and artwork placed around the public realm.

The project team also includes cost consultant Cube, planning consultant Turley, landscape architect Camlins, structural, civil and transport engineer Price & Myers and MEP engineer KJ Tait.

The new neighbourhood is part of a wider campus called the Elevate Quarter which includes 15 buildings designed by Hawkins Brown.

Construction of the £900m scheme is expected to start later this year with completion of its first phase targeted for the end of 2025.