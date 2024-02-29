Scheme was first submitted more than four years ago

Henley Investment Management has been given the green light on plans for a 140-home mixed-use development in west London.

The HTA Architects-designed scheme in South Acton, will include 10,915 sq ft of industrial workspace designed for textile manufacturers, artists and craftspeople.

Homes will be a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Originally submitted in late 2019, the plans have been updated to include dual stair cores as a means of access and escape in the event of a fire.

Barratt is set to build the scheme with others working on the job including consultants WSP and Hilson Moran.