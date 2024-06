An arena scheme drawn up by HOK for the Scottish capital has been given the green light by Edinburgh planners.

Called the Edinburgh Park Arena, the 8,500 capacity venue is being developed by 02 Arena owner AEG Europe.

The Edinburgh scheme is estimated to have a development value of £520m with AEG expecting it to attract 700,000 visitors a year once it opens.

Work is expected to start next year with the venue holding its first event some time in 2027.