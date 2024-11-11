Homes England has picked the former chief executive of Stockport Council as its interim chief executive.

It comes after the announcement last week that current boss Peter Denton is standing down along with chair Peter Freeman.

Today, the housing and regeneration agency announced that Eamonn Boylan will join the agency as interim chief executive on 15 January.

Boylan has more than four decades of experience in the public sector, including as deputy chief executive of Manchester City Council and the same position at Homes England’s predecessor, the Homes and Communities Agency.

The appointment was made by the Homes England Board and confirmed by the deputy prime minister Angela Rayner.

Matthew Pennycook, the housing and planning minister, said: “[Eamonn] has unrivalled experience and a long track record of successful strategic leadership, and I know he will drive the agency to maximise its contribution to boosting housing supply and delivering place-based regeneration and place-making. I very much look forward to working with him from the new year.”

Boylan added: “I am ready to help rise to the challenges ahead and deliver on the government’s goal of delivering 1.5 million new homes during this parliament, while also creating more vibrant, thriving communities.”