Four-year deal for Wolverhampton council to focus on infill sites

Housebuilders are chasing spaces on a £1bn development framework for Wolverhampton council.

The four-year deal will be used for the procurement of design, pre-construction services and construction of new homes for rent, sale and shared ownership.

It will be open to other local authorities, arms length management organisations working on behalf of councils, and other registered housing providers.

The framework is focused on building on infill sites, with the nature of the works expected to include land remediation and feasibility studies.

It is split into three lots for projects on small infill sites of up to three dwellings, infill sites with four to 20 dwellings and infill sites with more than 21 dwellings.

Firms have until 12pm on 21 February to send in tenders or requests to participate.

Wolverhampton has a long running target of building 670 homes each year under the Black Country Core Strategy plan, which runs until 2026.