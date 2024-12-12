Building’s Top 150 Contractors and Housebuilders list published tomorrow will show extent of profit and revenue fall among largest housebuilders

The average profit made from housebuilding activities in the UK has fallen substantially year-on-year, according to a major piece of annual research published by Building tomorrow (Friday).

The Top 150 Contractors and Housebuilders list, which compiles data from firms’ accounts and ranks them by turnover, shows the combined average housing operating profit made by the largest housebuilders in the industry has dropped 36% year-on-year.

The data also shows housebuilding turnover is down 8% year-on-year. The overall drop in pre-tax profit for the Top 150 Contractors and Housebuilders was 31%.

The Top 150 Housebuilders and Contractors table is fully sortable by pre-tax profit and income, staffing costs and numbers.

We will also be publishing separate tables on the top 50 housebuilders, the top 50 contractors and the top 20 facilities management/services firms.

Building will publish in-depth analysis pieces on the state of the contracting market and housebuilding along with a ‘data-crunching’ piece revealing the firms that are the biggest risers and fallers in the rankings.