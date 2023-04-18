Project was given planning permission in 2020

A North-west housing association is looking for a main contractor to build a 62-home development in Manchester’s New Islington neighbourhood, best known for Will Alsop’s Chips housing development.

ForHousing, which bought the Bowlers Yard scheme last November, wants to appoint a firm on a two-year, fixed-price, design-and-build contract, valued at £12m.

The 11-storey scheme is based on the corner of Pollard Street and Munday Street near the New Islington Metrolink and was previously being developed by Fairbriar Hatbox, a joint venture led by developer and investor Scarborough international Properties.

The JV is responsible for the neighbouring Hat Box and Milliners Wharf developments and won planning permission for Bowlers Yard in August 2020.

ForHousing, which owns and manages more than 24,000 homes across the north west, does not propose any planning changes to the existing scheme.

The apartments are being developed for shared ownership.

Firms have until 17 May to bid, with the housing association aiming to get on site in October.