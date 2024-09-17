Proposals set to be sent in to Birmingham planners by end of year

HS2 has said revised plans for the station set to be built in Birmingham will go into city planners by the end of the year.

The firm said the revisions, drawn up by a team featuring Arcadis, WSP and Grimshaw, are designed “to enhance the passenger experience, accessibility and internal layout” of Curzon Street station.

Proposals include additional cycle parking; rainfall capture in planted areas, with landscaping, lighting, paving and seating spaces; better accessibility at pedestrian entrances; and revisions to the internal layout of the eastern concourse which allows passengers to change platforms without leaving the ticketed area.

Earthworks began at the site earlier this year with main construction work set to begin next year. The main contractor on the job is a joint venture between Mace and Spanish firm Dragados.