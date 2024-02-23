The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has taken over the investigation into the death of a subcontractor working on the new Everton stadium last year.

Michael Jones, a 26-year-old lifelong Everton fan, died last August after suffering severe head injuries while working on the construction of the ground at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Merseyside Police’s involvement in the case has now finished, with the HSE set to lead the criminal investigation.

HSE inspector John Padfield said: “We have been a part of this inquiry from the outset and we will continue to thoroughly investigate Michael’s tragic death as the lead agency.

“This will aim to establish if there have been any breaches of health and safety law.

“We are in regular contact with Michael’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this time.”

Gareth Jacques, Laing O’Rourke’s project director on the job, said in the wake of the incident that the team was “shocked and deeply saddened” by it.

“Michael was a valued member of our Everton Stadium project team and was liked and respected by everyone from Laing O’Rourke who worked alongside him,” he said.

“He took great pride in what he did and, being a huge Everton fan, I know he was really excited about working on the stadium.”

The new stadium on the banks of the river Mersey is expected to complete later this year with the club moving in at the start of the 2025/6 season in August 2025.