Contractor pauses work on £500m project “until further notice” and pledges to co-operate with any investigation

Laing O Rourke has suspended work on Everton Football Club’s £500m new stadium project after the death of a construction worker on site.

Michael Jones, 26, died from a serious injury after being taken to hospital at around 12.30pm yesterday.

The contractor in a statement said: “We can confirm that earlier today a member of our team, who was carrying out work for one of our sub-contractors, was seriously injured in an incident. He was taken to hospital via ambulance, where he sadly died.

“We are shocked and saddened by today’s tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man and our wider project team.

“The police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) are on site and we have suspended work until further notice. We will cooperate fully with any investigation that follows.”

A spokesperson for Everton FC said: “Everyone at Everton Football Club is heartbroken by the news a male worker has died following an incident at the Everton stadium site at Bramley-Moore Dock.

“The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with Everton are with his family, friends and colleagues at this unimaginably sad time.

Merseyside Police said enquriies into the incident are going and it is working with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE)

The HSE has been contacted for comment.

The new stadium, in Bramley-Moore Dock on the banks of the Mersey, is expected to complete in late 2024.