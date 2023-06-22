Niall McLaughlin and Witherford Watson Mann projects on 30-strong list, while Mæ and Rural Office bag double entries

Full screen in popup Previous

Next A House for Artists in Barking, by Apparata Architects Source: Ståle Eriksen Agar Grove phase 1b, by Mae Architects Source: Tim Crocker Blackbird, by Nicholas Lyons with Hamish Herford Source: James Brittain Bloqs, by 5th Studio Source: Tim Soar Brick House, by Howells Architects Source: Greg Holmes Central Somers Town Community Facilities and Housing, by Adam Khan Architects Source: David Grandorge Courtauld Connects, by Witherford Watson Mann Architects Source: Philip Vile Cuddymoss, in North Ayrshire, by Ann Nisbet Studio Source: David Barbour Edith Neville Primary School, by Hayhurst & Co Source: Killian O'Sullivan Great Things Lie Ahead, 2020, Holborn House by 6a architects Source: Johan Dehlin Hanover, by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands Source: Jack Hobhouse Hill House, by McGonigle McGrath Architects Source: Aidan McGrath The John Morden Centre by Mae Architects Hushh House by Elliott Architects Hundred Acre Wood, in Argyll and Bute, by Denizen Works Source: Gilbert McCarragher Laidlaw Music Centre, at the University of St Andrews, by Flanagan Lawrence Source: Paul Zanre Lavender Hill Courtyard Housing, by Sergison Bates Architects (Clapham, London) Source: Johan Dehlin Lea Bridge Library pavilion, by Studio Weave Source: Jim Stephenson Manchester Jewish Museum, by Citizens Design Bureau Middle Avenue, by Rural Office Source: Rory Gaylor Pen y Common, by Nidus Architects and Rural Office Source: Finn Beales Radley College Chapel Extension, by Purcell Source: Nick Kane Rhossili House, by Maich Swift Architects Saltmarsh House, by Niall McLaughlin Architects Source: Nik Eagland Spruce House and Studio, by ao-ft Source: Rory Gardiner Swing Bridge, by Tonkin Liu Taylor & Chatto Courts at the Frampton Park Estate, by Henley Halebro The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre, by Carmody Groarke Source: Philip Vile The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works, Bennetts Associates University of Warwick – Faculty of Arts, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios Source: Hufton & Crow 1/30 show caption

RIBA has announced its 30-strong list of National Award winning projects. Among them are Saltmarsh House, on the Isle of Wight, by Niall McLaughlin Architects, winner of last year’s Stirling Prize, and Witherford Watson Mann’s Courtauld Connects project at the Courtauld Institute of Art. Witherford Watson Mann won the highest prize in British architecture in 2013.

Two practices have secured double entries on this year’s National Awards list: Mæ Architects and Rural Office. Mæ’s Sands End Arts and Community Centre in Fulham was shortlisted for last year’s Stirling Prize; Niall Maxwell, principal of Carmarthen-based Rural Office, and James Macdonald Wright won RIBA’s House of the Year award in 2017 for Caring Wood in Kent.

Sixteen of this year’s National Award winners are projects in the capital. Three are in Scotland; two are in Wales and just one is in Northern Ireland – Hill House by McGonigle McGrath, winners of 2019’s RIBA House of the Year Award.

The shortlist for this year’s Stirling Prize, which is due to be announced in early September, will be drawn from the 2023 National Award winnners.

Show Fullscreen

Among the National Award winners are Manchester Jewish Museum by Citizens Design Bureau, Tonkin Liu’s Swing Bridge at Crystal Palace Park, Howells Architects’ Icknield Port Loop mews houses in Birmingham and Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands’ Hanover project linked to the new Elizabeth Line station at Bond Street.

RIBA said building communities in a post-pandemic world and modelling sustainability were key themes among award winners. The regeneration of the Agar Grove Estate in Camden, which one of Mæ’s awards forms part of, was listed as one example of the sustainability theme: Agar Grove is described as being “on track” to become the UK’s largest Passivhaus scheme.

Show Fullscreen

RIBA president Simon Allford said the 2023 National Award winners offered a “rich source of inspiration” at a time when building collaboratively and working towards a sustainable future are paramount concerns for architects.

“Each project looks, in its own way, to address both its client brief and the wider role architecture can play in serving society,” he said.

“Among the winners are a number of projects that offer a model for an architecture that is more widely responsible. These buildings intelligently illustrate the potential of well-designed spaces to bring people together and, ultimately, architecture’s power to change our world for the better.

“Our awards are a marker of progressive excellence in sustainable design, very much aligned with our wider commitment to a low carbon future. These are examples of forward thinking and ingenuity that raise the bar for us all.”