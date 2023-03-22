Full screen in popup Previous

White Arkitekter has secured detailed planning consent for its Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, which has been designed to utilise low-embodied-carbon bio-based materials to deliver a natural calming environment for staff, patients, and visitors.

The new facility for Velindre University NHS Trust will replace a 1950s centre that serves south-east Wales.

The trust secured outline consent for the project in 2017 but Cardiff council’s Planning Committee only approved reserved matters for the project last week.

White Arkitekter said timber and other natural materials such as lime and clay renders, which are breathable, flexible, and anti-fungal featured prominently in its detailed design.

It said the centre would be all electric to support low energy demand and low operational carbon. Offsite manufacturing of components will minimise transportation and create greater efficiencies in the construction and maintenance of the hospital.

The hospital design will be integrated into a 14.5 ha natural setting respecting the existing ecological habitats and landscape features. The new facility will promote excellence in cancer services and support international research and development.

White Arkitekter is part of the ACORN consortium which was appointed to deliver the centre in 2021. It is led by developer and investor Kajima. Sacyr UK is the main contractor; Camlins is landscape architect.