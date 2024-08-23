First phase of project will begin with the erection of scaffolding in September

ISG has been hired as the main contractor to deliver the first phase of construction on the restoration of one of the UK’s oldest Grade II* listed swimming pool.

Birmingham council has announced that the troubled contractor, which is currently being sold, has been appointed main contractor to deliver phase 1 building works for the restoration and redevelopment of the inner city Moseley Road Baths and neighbouring Balsall Heath library.

The pool, which opened in 1907, is the oldest surviving Grade II* listed swimming baths currently operating in Britain, according to Historic England (HE).

The baths, which have been threatened with closure for many years, feature on HE’s Heritage at Risk register and were included in the 2016 World Monuments Watch. The bath’s main Gala Pool, which features glazed brick cubicles along the sides, has been closed since 2003.

This first phase of the project will begin with the erection of scaffolding in September to carry out roof and facade works.

This phase will also see the introduction of a cafe, reconfiguration of the reception areas, reinforcement works to the basement and foundations and installation of renewable energy including air source heat pumps.

This phase will also include improvements to the buildings’ accessibility, creating permanent level access on entry and installation of the first of three new lifts.

Phase 2, which is subject to further funding, would include the restoration of the iconic Gala Pool and conversion of the second pool into a permanent hireable event space.

The building works have been designed by Donald Insall Associates, supported by services engineers Max Fordham, structural engineers Mann Williams and Artelia.

The project is being managed by consultants Mace.

The first phase works have been funded by UK government, Birmingham council and The National Lottery Heritage Fund. In 2021 the project won a bid for £15.6m funding from the government’s levelling up funds.

The project is a partnership between Birmingham council and Moseley Road Baths Charitable Incorporated Organisation, which took over the operation of the baths in 2017.

Luke Arnold, regional director of ISG, said “We are delighted to undertake phase 1 major construction work at Moseley Road Baths, an iconic landmark in South Birmingham, supporting the local and city-wide community to realise the full benefits and legacy of this exciting project for current and future generations.”