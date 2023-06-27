Dandara is the latest homebuilder to sign a government contract committing to remediating unsafe buildings, leaving just two firms still holding out.

“We are pleased to confirm that having signed the Developers Pledge Letter earlier this year, we have also now signed the Developer Remediation contract,” a spokesperson for Dandara said in a statement.

“Dandara has appointed several partners to undertake the initial surveys, which will be used to inform the remediation works and support in the creation a reparation timeline that can be completed with minimal disruption to residents.”

To date, 49 developers have signed the contract which is designed to bring legal force to a pledge developers signed up to last year to repair all fire safety-affected blocks going back 30 years at their own expense.

The government wrote to major housebuilders and other large developers in January asking them to sign the developer remediation contract by 13 March.

Housing secretary Michael Gove named the 11 who had not yet signed in the House of Commons a day later, effectively threatening to put them out of business unless they committed.

Of those 11 who didn’t initially sign up, just two, Abbey Developments and Rydon Homes, have still to sign up.

Rydon Homes, a sister company of Grenfell contractor Rydon Maintenance, is still the only firm that has so far signalled its intention not to commit to the document.