Job for Magnox has been split into two lots

A team featuring Keltbray and Costain is one of several firms to win spots on a £485m framework to carry out demolition and asbestos removal work across all of the UK’s 10 nuclear reactors.

The pair and a second team called Celadon Alliance, comprising Altrad Support Services, KDC Veolia Decommissioning Services and NSG Environmental, have been awarded framework contracts for both Lots 1 and 2.

In addition, Kaefer UK & Ireland has been awarded a framework contract for Lot 1 and a team featuring Nuvia, Rainham Industrial Services and Hughes and Salvidge has been awarded a framework contract for Lot 2.

oldbury

Jobs include further work at Oldbury power station in Gloucestershire

Called the Decommissioning and Asbestos Removal framework, work includes jobs at all 10 reactor sites, two research sites and one hydro-electric plant, which are all operated by Magnox on behalf of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.

The framework is initially for four years with an option to extend up to a further two years.

Jobs will include demolition and deplanting, turbine hall cleaning, removal and treatment of radioactively contaminated plant, including cooling ponds and water treatment facilities.

