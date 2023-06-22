Job for Magnox has been split into two lots

A team featuring Keltbray and Costain is one of several firms to win spots on a £485m framework to carry out demolition and asbestos removal work across all of the UK’s 10 nuclear reactors.

The pair and a second team called Celadon Alliance, comprising Altrad Support Services, KDC Veolia Decommissioning Services and NSG Environmental, have been awarded framework contracts for both Lots 1 and 2.

In addition, Kaefer UK & Ireland has been awarded a framework contract for Lot 1 and a team featuring Nuvia, Rainham Industrial Services and Hughes and Salvidge has been awarded a framework contract for Lot 2.

Called the Decommissioning and Asbestos Removal framework, work includes jobs at all 10 reactor sites, two research sites and one hydro-electric plant, which are all operated by Magnox on behalf of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.

The framework is initially for four years with an option to extend up to a further two years.

Jobs will include demolition and deplanting, turbine hall cleaning, removal and treatment of radioactively contaminated plant, including cooling ponds and water treatment facilities.