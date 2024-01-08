Deal includes option for further purchase of Steico shares

Kingspan has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in German insulation firm Steico.

In a deal announced on Friday, the Irish materials giant acquired a 51% stake in the business from Schramek, with an option to acquire around a further 10% of shares in Steico in the future.

When rumours of the deal first surfaced last July, reports suggested the Irish materials would pay €251m (£216m) for the deal.

Steico, which specialises in natural insulation and wood-based building envelop products, posted revenue of €445m (£382m) and earnings of €90m in the year ended 31 December 2022.

It has four production sites in Poland and France, with additional capacity nearing completion.

Kingspan’s chief, Gene Murtagh, said: “The acquisition of a majority stake in Steico represents an exciting next step in our strategy to provide the full spectrum of insulation products.”

>> Testing body BRE no longer accepting work from Kingspan or Celotex due to Grenfell

The acquisition is conditional on regulatory clearance, which is expected to complete early this year.

In November, Kingspan announced it expected to deliver a record full year profit of roughly €875m (£757m).

In a trading update it said the fourth quarter would bolster its results after a slightly depressed performance in the first nine months.

The firm releases its 2023 results in the middle of next month.