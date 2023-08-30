Laing O’Rourke has appointed company veteran Simon Chatwin as a director at its plc arm, the company’s biggest business, filings made at Companies House show.

Chatwin was made a director of the plc arm earlier this month after first joining the then John Laing in 1999.

A company spokesperson confirmed that he has taken up a new position as the commercial director of its Europe hub, which includes its UK, Middle East and Canada business.

Income at this business was up 13% to £1.8bn although pre-tax profit slipped 3.5% to £56.3m.

Chatwin only returned to the UK last year after a stint as the firm’s commercial director for its £1.1bn Australia hub.

In his new role, he will report into group commercial director John O’Connor.

Laing O’Rourke, the UK’s biggest private contractor, announced in June that up to 200 jobs in the UK could be at risk because of a cost-cutting initiative which is due to wrap up shortly.