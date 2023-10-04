Last minute lobbying by the industry led by West Midlands mayor Andy Street fell on deaf ears today as the prime minister officially pulled the plug on the rest of HS2.

The stretch from London to Brimingham will continue with Rishi Sunak pledging that the route will, after all, go into the middle of the capital and not start and finish at Old Oak Common in west London as had been recently suggested.

But a campaign to keep the stretch from the West Midlands to Manchester has bitten the dust – despite Street putting together a rescue package for the part of the line not yet built.

Backers included Mace, Arup, Siemens and Arcadis who, speaking before Rishi Sunak’s announcement to ditch the rest of the project, said: “If the government chooses to invest in other infrastructure, then the private sector should be given the opportunity to bring forward their own proposals to fund and deliver the Northern leg of HS2.

“This is a win-win. It not only grows the overall amount of infrastructure investment and return on that investment but maintains the global investment community’s confidence in the UK.

“The Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2 will bring enormous benefits to the economy of the North-west and to the country as a whole. Its delivery would be a global signal of the UK’s status as a pre-eminent investment destination.”

But the team’s proposals, which included bringing in funding from the private sector and overseas wealth funds, are heading for the scrapheap.

This morning, Street himself was understood to be considering his position, but the mayor has subsequently confirmed he will remain in post and stay in the Conservative Party.

He told his party’s conference in Manchester this morning: “The right thing to do when the facts change is to have the courage to change direction.

“I am ending this long running saga and cancelling the rest of the HS2 project. What we really need is better transport connections in the north. This will be our priority.”

Details were thin on the ground but Sunak said “every single penny” of the £36bn saved will be redirected into “hundreds” of smaller transport projects across the country, including east-west links in the North.

Alasdair Reisner, chief executive of the Civil Engineering Contractors Association, said he was waiting to see the details of the ‘Network North’ plan, but that he suspected it was political “sleight of hand” to soften the blow of the HS2 cut.

“I don’t know whether it is something on the back of a fag packet or whether there is a bit more behind this,” he said, “[but] everything I have seen so far doesn’t look promising.”

While he accepted that some of the northern projects highlighted by the prime minister might have better “bang for buck” than HS2, he said failure to invest in the north-south spine would hobble capacity for the entire rail network long-term.

“If they don’t do HS2, there is no plan to relieve that [capacity] and you are basically saying we are willing to accept that our rail network is not going to work in the long term for journeys north south,” he said.

How the industry has reacted “If we hope to build affordable infrastructure that offers value to the UK and stimulates economic and social growth, we need to take a longer-term view on infrastructure investment. With HS2 prized as the UK’s flagship levelling up project, it’s disappointing that the economic and political climate has deterred this ambitious project to improve and rebalance the overall economic health of the country from inception to completion. “Infrastructure is one of the key pillars of economic longevity and improvement. Whilst it is promising for industry and the country to see the alternative infrastructure investments proposed, proposals must now be accompanied by robust delivery plans to ensure intentions are viable and we are still building towards a better future, rather than taking a step back.” Paul Hamer, chief executive, Sir Robert McAlpine “Major Capital Projects like HS2 have an incredible economic multiplier effect which enables skills growth and world-leading innovation in technology and construction techniques. When such projects are cut, there is a ripple effect on jobs and growth through many sectors. “Companies in the construction sector who are reliant on it will suffer as a result. The ability to bring in early career staff, be they graduates or apprentices, gets curtailed and that then has knock-on effects that can roll forward for decades.” Philippa Spence, UK managing director Ramboll “It is positive news for the country and the industry that the Prime Minister has committed once again to build the new station at Euston. His proposed Euston business and development zone may work, but the detail will be critical. It is important that we push on ahead with delivering the station at speed, providing clarity to industry on the pipeline of work and avoiding further disruption to the local community. “Conversely, the decision to not build new high-speed rail north of Birmingham to Manchester will seriously undermine business and investor confidence in the UK and our ability to deliver on our promises - as well as having a chilling effect on the UK’s construction industry. “The use of the expected £36bn saving to create Network North instead is a bold statement, and we look forward to seeing the detail of the hundreds of planned new rail and road projects.” Mark Reynolds, group chairman and chief executive, Mace “The cancelling of the northern leg of HS2 is naturally disappointing. It’s undeniable that this will be seen by many as a missed opportunity for the region, and the country as a whole. Only last week, northern business and political leaders came together at our TfN Board to speak with ‘one voice’ to reaffirm our position that HS2 and NPR in full are vital to truly transform the North. “The announcement of investment in the region is obviously welcome. And we will look to work with government to fully understand the implications for the North of the proposals set out today in the Prime Minister’s speech, and consult with our Board on the best way forward in light of this new change of policy. There are still quite a few areas that require further clarification from the Department for Transport, which we will be seeking from them.” Lord McLoughlin, chair of Transport for the North “Companies that have already landed contracts for Phase 2 will need to scrutinise their agreements to see where they stand from a legal perspective. In particular what does the termination clause say about terminating the contract where the Government shelves the project? This is likely to happen again. “The National Infrastructure Commission will publish its second National Infrastructure Assessment in a few weeks. Before politicians rush off to make the same mistakes again on infrastructure, they should pause, look at the Commission’s advice and use this as a long-term plan to prioritise investment and rebuild credibility.” ICE director of policy, Chris Richards “The UK has incredible strengths as a destination for investment. When global boardrooms weigh up investment opportunities, the UK was always seen as a safe harbour due to our reputation for reliability. But the decision to cancel the rest of the HS2 project sends a damaging signal about the UK’s status as global destination for investment.” CBI chief executive, Rain Newton-Smith “The government has played fast and loose with HS2 and scrapping the Manchester leg is a betrayal of the North. Transport is the backbone of rebalancing our regions. New promises heard today to redeploy HS2 funding – across the whole country – not only undermines levelling up but also lacks credibility. Northern Powerhouse Rail and HS2 are in the long-term interest of the country. This is a double blow for the North.” Zoë Billingham, director of IPPR North