Fenwick Elliott partner Jon Miller has died after a short illness. He was 62.

Miller, who started out working for M&E firm Matthew Hall before retraining as a lawyer, worked on several important pieces of industry legislation during his career including the 1996 Housing Grants, Construction and Regeneration Act, when he lobbied government on behalf of the industry.

And four years ago he worked with the Construction Leadership Council to come up with guidance for contractors as the country went into lockdown during the covid-19 pandemic.

Paying tribute, the firm said: “It is with the deepest shock and sadness that we must announce the death of Jon Miller, who passed away peacefully early on 2 September after a very short illness. We are devastated at his untimely passing.

“Jon was a superb lawyer, adjudicator and mediator, with a love for construction formed from his earliest days as an apprentice at Matthew Hall after he left school at just 16. He retrained and qualified as a lawyer in 1989.

“His passion, determination and good humour were infectious. He made an indelible mark as a partner, colleague, friend, long-suffering fan of West Ham United, and as an unwavering guide for his clients. Those who knew him will remember him as truly one of a kind.”

He is survived by his wife Eve and daughter Chloe.