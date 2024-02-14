London cost consultant MESH Construction Consultancy has promoted two senior associates to directors, bringing the number of directors up to five.

Both Zoë Curnow and Peter Martin joined the firm from Davis Langdon in 2015 and 2016 respectively, reuniting with MESH managing director Tim Molden who was also at Davis Langdon.

Molden said: “Zoë and Peter have excelled through MESH’s internal ladder and have continued to demonstrate exceptional examples of leadership, innovation, and a comprehensive understanding of the construction industry to both their peers and clients.

“Their promotion to directors not only recognises their individual achievements but also signifies a milestone for the company, as we continue to diversify the management team.”

The firm, which was set up 2015, specialises in the healthcare market and its work includes a number of jobs for the private healthcare sector on Harley Street.

As well as QS work, the firm also carries out project management jobs and is set to see staff numbers grow this year by 10 from the current number of 26.