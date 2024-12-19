The project, which covers the north east part of Grahame Park Estate , involves the demolition of an existing estate of 290 homes and the construction on the site of 476 homes.

Lovell has been appointed by Barnet Council to lead the regeneration of an estate in Colindale, north London.

The project, which covers the north east part of Grahame Park Estate, involves the demolition of an existing estate of 290 homes and the construction on the site of 476 homes.

The total number of units which was proposed in Lovell’s tender was a reduction from the 505 units set out in the original May 2022 design. The change was made to enable an increase in larger family homes.

The estate was built in the 1960s and 1970s and the first phase of the scheme, which has been developed by Notting Hill Genesis, has already been built.

Lovell will deliver a multi-phase redevelopment as part of a joint venture with the local authority.

The project will be managed by Barnet Homes, the arms-length management organisation which is responsible for the management of council homes in Barnet.

The organisation will also manage the homes built for affordable rent.