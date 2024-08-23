Mace and Jacobs have been brought on board to oversee the completion of King Salman International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Mace has been appointed delivery partner, while Jacobs - which had previously won a competition to design the concept masterplan alongside Foster + Partners - will provide concept masterplan validation, detailed masterplan design, runway design and other services.

Mace’s role includes project and programme management, PMO and planning, construction management, cost and commercial management, procurement, logistics, health and safety strategy, and sustainability, environmental and carbon-advisory services.

The scheme for King Salman Airport Development Company, which is owned by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund, will be delivered in phases. The initial stage is earmarked for completion in time to host people traveling for the Riyadh Expo 2030 and FIFA World Cup 2034.

Spanning 57 sq km, the project includes six runways, new terminals and real estate development in the surrounding area. The airport is designed to handle up to 120 million passengers a year by 2030, with capacity set to increase to 180 million by 2050.

The development is a significant investment in Saudi Arabia’s aviation infrastructure and is part of the country’s Vision 2030 initiative to diversify its economy and reduce dependence on oil.

The project team plans to power the airport with renewable energy, aiming for LEED Platinum certification.

Mace has experience leading similar aviation programmes, including London’s Heathrow Airport, Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands and Hammad International Airport in Qatar.

Davendra Dabasia, chief executive officer of Mace Consult, said: “We are perfectly placed to deploy our full service offering and help KSIADC successfully deliver one of the largest airports in the world.”

Jacobs senior vice president Keith Lawson said: “We look forward to delivering this project with our local talent, partners and our global aviation team and are excited for the growth and positive change it will bring for decades to come.”