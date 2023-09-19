Mace deputy chairman Mark Holmes is stepping down from the firm’s board at the end of the year, the company has announced.

He will stay on the shareholder board but is leaving the executive board after being appointed deputy chairman three years ago.

Holmes joined the business in 1992 as a project manager to work on a new corporate headquarters for British Airways and was Mace’s 30th employee at the time.

He said: “It has been a privilege to play my part in the development of this great company. Loyalty is an underused word these days, but it has been great fun and I leave the business with only fond memories.”

The firm now employs close to 8,000 staff and has a turnover of just over £2bn.

Holmes will remain as chair of the board at Mace Operate – one of the firm’s four business arms – and will take on a new role as the Chief Executive of the Mace Foundation, Mace’s independent charitable foundation, succeeding Dennis Hone, the firm’s former finance chief, who steps down in December.

Paying tribute, Mace chairman and chief executive Mark Reynolds said: “[Mark] has been a foundational part of Mace’s success and has been an invaluable support to me.

“Mark’s personal legacy, aside from the growth of Mace from a small project management consultancy to a global consultant and contractor, is his unwavering commitment to sustainability, inclusion and Mace’s role as a responsible employer.”