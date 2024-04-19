The trend of consultants rejigging their senior teams amid the ongoing so-called ‘war for talent’ has continued with Mace the latest to announce a reshuffle at the top.

The firm has brought in Ceri Evans from Bechtel as its global lead for its costs and commercial arm while her predecessor Andy Beard has been promoted to a new role of managing director for infrastructure in Europe.

Evans has spent more than 14 years in two stints at the US firm, most recently as contracts and procurement lead for its infrastructure business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa as well as the UK.

She has also worked for Atkins and another US firm Jacobs as well as Laing O’Rourke, while schemes she has worked on include the West Coast Route Modernisation as well as work to upgrade Reading station, carried out by Mace, and Crossrail.

Beard joined Mace in summer 2022, having spent close to 18 years at Arcadis with his new role seeing him head up the firm’s mobility, resilience, defence and national security consultancy teams across the UK and Europe.

Mace said the newly created role “reflects the growing scale and scope of Mace’s delivery across a number of infrastructure sectors across the UK and Europe. In particular, Mace Consult has seen strong growth in its work in the defence sector as well as highways and rail.”

Jason Millett, Mace’s deputy group chief executive and CEO of its Consult business, said: “Our infrastructure work in Europe continues to grow from strength to strength, and the creation of this role marks a significant moment for Mace Consult as we continue to target some of the continent’s most complex and challenging projects.”

Earlier this week, Gleeds announced that it had poached two project management experts from Avison Young to beef up its project management team in London.

Avison Young principals Craig Ward and Andrew Todman have joined as directors, having spent more than 12 years between them at Avison Young and before that Second London Wall Project Management.