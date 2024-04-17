Gleeds has poached two project management experts from Avison Young to beef up its project management team in London.

Avison Young principals Craig Ward and Andrew Todman have joined as directors having spent more than 12 years between them at Avison Young and before that Second London Wall Project Management.

Gleeds partner Paul Sweeney said: “Project management as a specialism is constantly evolving, so I am delighted to be able to introduce a new team who will bring a fresh approach to our offer based on experience, technical capability, and progressive thinking.”

The pair have worked on a variety of schemes including Wembley Stadium, Chelsea Barracks and 40 Leadenhall.

Ward said: “Gleeds is signifying its commitment to continuing to develop a substantial, vibrant, and successful project management service for the capital and beyond which will complement its already stellar offering. I speak for both of us when I say that the growth potential is huge and we’re excited for the future.”

Gleeds, which later this year is due to move into new offices in London’s West End having spent more than a decade at its current premises at New Cavendish Street, is expecting group turnover this year to be £267m, a rise of 15%, with UK revenue up from £130m to £145m.

Chief executive Graham Harle has previously said he expects the US market to be its second biggest after the UK by 2026.