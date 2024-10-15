Full screen in popup Previous

Make is set to expand its portfolio of towers in the Isle of Dogs after receiving planning approval for a 170m-tall mixed use scheme in the east London district.

Tower Hamlets council has approved the firm’s proposals for the 52-storey One East Point, a 450-home building at 4-5 Harbour Exchange Square designed for Gaw Capital and City & Docklands.

It comes three years after the 53-storey Armory Tower was completed on a neighbouring site close to the peninsula’s South Dock.

One East Point has a stepped form featuring three shared terraces and a podium containing a 15,000 sq ft youth centre, health and wellbeing facilities and retail and restaurant spaces. The tower’s homes will be tenure blind, with 35% being affordable.

Make project architect Simon Robins said the practice had worked with Tower Hamlets council to develop a building that “both respected the local context and responded to the depth of history on the Isle of Dogs”.

“As a consequence, our design reflects the fantastic industrial heritage of the docks and references the history of art on the Isle,” he said.

Last week Make revealed it had slumped to a £1.5m loss in 2023 on a turnover of £18.3m, 5% lower than the previous year.

It blamed the results on an economy which “took longer to recover than expected” and planning decisions which “held up a number of key projects”.

The firm has cut 20% of its staff since the beginning of this year as part of a restructure which has seen its headcount reduced from 165 to 132.