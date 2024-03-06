Scheme replaces 1980s office block and will finish in summer 2027

McAleer & Rushe has won a £100m deal to build a 21-storey student housing development designed by Danish architect 3XN in the City.

The scheme involves replacing a five-storey 1980s office block called Friary Court near Fenchurch Street Station, which has around 6,870 sq m of office space as well as a bistro and wine bar.

It is 3XN’s second scheme in the Square Mile with the firm behind a 37-storey office block at 2-3 Finsbury Avenue for British Land’s Broadgate development which is being carried out by Sir Robert McAlpine.

Developer Dominus Real Estate said work on the site at 65 Crutched Friars is set to start later this spring for a summer 2027 finish.

The scheme also provides a permanent home for the Migration Museum, which is currently based in Lewisham.

Others working on the deal include executive architect TP Bennett, project manager RPS, commercial surveyor Turner & Townsend, structural and civil engineer Ramboll and M&E consultant Waterman.