Firm has brought in commercial director and head of defence business

Sir Robert McAlpine has confirmed that Paul Sims has joined the firm in a newly created role.

Yesterday, Building revealed the former Lendlease veteran had started work last week as operations director.

A McAlpine spokesperson said the post was a new one, which will see Sims working with commercial director Glen Harding.

Sims held the operations director role at Lendlease by the time he left that firm earlier this year after four decades at the business.

And McAlpine has also confirmed that the new boss of its defence business is in a newly created role as well.

A former army brigadier, Mike Hickson has joined from HS2 to head up the division and will report into infrastructure chief Tony Gates.