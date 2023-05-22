Sir Robert McAlpine’s senior commercial director in London has left the company as part of its recent restructure, the contractor has confirmed.

The firm completed the rejig of its business earlier this month which has seen it cut 40 jobs, wave goodbye to two senior directors and switch its focus to sectors rather than regions.

Paul Spiller joined McAlpine in 1999 and took up the commercial role eight years ago.

In a statement, McAlpine told Building: “[Spiller] decided to leave the business in April as senior commercial director and is currently on hand to assist with the transition until October.”

Others to leave the London operation recently include its former boss Alison Cox, who also went under the rejig, and earlier this year her former deputy Vince Lydon.

Also going under the restructure initiated by chief executive Paul Hamer is the managing director of its Southern business Ian Cheung who had been with the firm seven years.

Meanwhile, the firm has scotched industry rumours it was turning its back on design and build contracts in favour of CM jobs. The statement added: “We are not turning our back on any contract types. If we consider a client and opportunity are a good fit for our capabilities, we will pursue those contracts.”

McAlpine was formally confirmed earlier this month as construction manager on the scheme to build a new Museum of London in Farringdon. The original £337m budget for the relocation of the museum from its former base at the Barbican has now increased to £437m, a rise of 30%.