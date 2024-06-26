New ownership model to also see business ownership shared between 15 directors

John McAslan & Partners has announced a succession plan which will see its eponymous founder become executive chair.

McAslan, who set up the practice in 1993 and who turned 70 earlier this year, will move from his current role as director although will remain actively involved in the practice.

A new model will also see ownership of the company shared between 15 existing members of the team including McAslan, who said the move will establish an “exciting approach to growing the practice for the next generation”.

Show Fullscreen

The announcements were coupled with the publication of the firm’s latest accounts showing revenue more than doubling from £4.5m in 2022 to £10.3m last year and the firm back in the black with a pre-tax profit of £1.3m from a £1.1m loss last time.

It said last year had been its “busiest ever” in the results, which covered the 12 months to 31 October 2023, although the year also saw staff numbers trimmed from 49 in 2022 to 42 in 2023.

Ongoing work includes Grand Central Station in Belfast, Said Global Learning Centre at Oxford University and several major cultural projects in the Middle East.

It is also working on the transformation of New York’s Penn Station and the new Waterloo Metro Station in Sydney, Australia.