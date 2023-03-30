Retirement housing specialist McCarthy Stone has appointed a company veteran to be its new chief operating officer.

Shane Paull started at the firm in 2000 and for the last 11 years has been in charge of its Southern business.

He begins his new role on Monday and will be in control of strategic development functions, including land, planning, build, construction and health and safety, as well as group sales and marketing.

Paull will report to the group’s chief executive, John Tonkiss, and will continue as a member of the firm’s executive committee.

Tonkiss said: “He is hugely respected across the organisation and the sector, and his experience of developing high-quality retirement communities is second to none. Shane will play a key role in driving growth in the business to move us back to building and completing 2,000 units a year.”

McCarthy Stone, which has been owned by US private equity firm Lone Star for two years following a £647m takeover after previously being listed, is currently working across 100 developments in England and Wales and last year completed 1,210 new units.

In its last set of results for the year to October 2021, McCarthy Stone posted revenue of £336m, up from £197m, and narrowed pre-tax losses to £38m from £153m.