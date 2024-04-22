McLaren has been confirmed as winner of one of British Land’s last-mile logistics schemes for central London.

The developer, best known for the redevelopment of Broadgate in the City of London and building the Cheesegrater tower in the Square Mile, has been moving into logistics in recent years to broaden its portfolio.

The firm snapped up the Finsbury Square car park site from NCP more than two years ago and is planning to turn the site into a last-mile logistics complex as well.

Architect Harris Partnership is behind this project which will see electric vans, scooters and bikes arriving to pick up parcels for delivery around the City.

The same architect is behind the McLaren scheme at Mandela Way which got planning in the autumn.

A former Southwark Council car pound, the site is close to the junction of New Kent Road, Old Kent Road and Tower Bridge Road and will deliver a last mile logistics hub for Southwark and central London. The scheme will run across four floors and 140,000 sq ft and will include five goods lifts, a further three lifts for cycles and cargo bikes and six passenger lifts.

McLaren’s deal is believed to be worth around £40m, with work slated to finish in by autumn 2025. Around 90% of the contract is for shell and core with fit out limited to give flexibility for future tenants.

Others working on the deal include project manager Gardiner & Theobald, cost consultant Kam and structural engineer Heyne Tillett Steel.