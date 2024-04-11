Multiplex is tipped to land its second major office scheme in the City of London in a matter of weeks with the firm now set to revamp the current offices of Deutsche Bank at 75 London Wall.

The firm is expected to sign on the dotted line for the Eric Parry-designed 50 Fenchurch Street tower later this month and is now believed to have pipped remaining rival Lendlease for the work at London Wall, also known as Winchester House.

Lendlease had been considered the early frontrunner for the job but Multiplex is understood to have stretched away in the past few weeks. A pitch from Mace was tailed off earlier in the process.

The value of the London Wall deal is put at around £250m and involves a retrofit-first approach for work on the 320,000 sq ft building which will also include roof terraces as well as improved public realm.

The project team includes project manager Opera, architect Orms and QS Gardiner & Theobald.

Deutsche Bank has begun moving staff out of the building to new offices at 21 Moorfields, with the 17-storey block still being fitted out by ISG.

The Winchester House scheme is being run by development manager Castleforge, whose joint venture with Malaysian construction and property company Gamuda Group bought the building from China Investment Corporation last year for £257m.

Castleforge and Gamuda have promised a “comprehensive upgrade and refurbishment” for the building which was designed in the early 1990s by Swanke Hayden Connell. This design, which replaced a 1960s building, has three trading floors able to accommodate 650 traders per floor.

Deutsche Bank has been at the site since the late 1990s with the revamp given a completion date of 2027.