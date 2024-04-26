Alan Mak has been confirmed as the next construction minister, replacing previous incumbent Nus Ghani.

Mak’s first major event as the new minister will be on Monday at a Construction Leadership Council event in London to unveil details of industry carbon reduction commitments.

Mak is billed as minister for industry but is also named on the invite as the CLC co-chair, a role he shares with Mace chief executive Mark Reynolds.

As industry minister, his brief includes a host of sectors including aerospace, shipbuilding and steel.

Mak has been an MP since 2015 and represents the safe Tory seat of Havant in Hampshire.

Ghani was in post since November 2022 before becoming minister for Europe in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in a mini-reshuffle last month.