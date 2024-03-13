The services covered by the contract include strategies to improve roads as well as road marking, grass cutting, maintenance of highways, bridge works and drainage.

Norfolk County Council is looking for contractors to register their interest in highways work worth £600m.

A prior information notice published by the local authority says the work will include strategies to improve roads as well as road marking, grass cutting, maintenance of highways, bridge works and drainage. Other services include flood defence works, facilities for waste and buildings relating to bus interchanges.

The council says in the tender management section of their website: “This work consists of a variety of expertise including; highway design, environmental assessments, carbon assessments, archaeology and heritage, transport planning, planning, intelligent transport services, bridges and structures.”

The infrastructure and highways work and maintenance contract are forecasted to be worth £500 million for a 12-year period. And the professional services contract will be worth an additional £100 million. The traffic signal deal will have the value of roughly £12 million.

Graham Bygrave, interim executive director of community and environmental services at Norfolk County Council, said: “We are keen to enter into refreshed contractual arrangements that maintain our collaborative approach, deliver best value and minimise disruption to the public.”

Prospective bidders are invited by the council to express their interest and partake in one-on-one meetings.

In December this year, the council is aiming to publish the first notice for the contract.

In April 2026, new contracts are expected to start.