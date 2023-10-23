The site of the former Royal Liverpool University could be transformed into a new health sciences campus after key parties reached an agreement over future plans for the complex.

Senior leaders from the University of Liverpool (UoL) and Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance plans for the Academic Health Sciences Campus on the site.

The facility, which would house the university’s medical, dental, nursing and allied health professional students, will form part of the city’s Knowledge Quarter and will feature flexible teaching spaces, clinical teaching facilities and simulation facilities, such as mock wards and patient homes.

It comes after the trust moved into a new 640-bed hospital last October.

The new building was initially meant to open in 2017 but serious problems emerged after the collapse of its main contractor Carillion at the start of 2018. Laing O’Rourke was drafted in later that year to finish the job.

Extensive decommission work at the old hospital has taken place over the past year, with DSM appointed to carry out the demolition and earthworks remediation work, which is expected to conclude in early 2026.