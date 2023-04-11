Development boss leaves in June after three decades at business

British Land’s outgoing head of development has taken up a non-executive role at a company which specialises in real estate lending.

Nigel Webb leaves British Land at the end of June after more than 30 years at the business, having started at the developer in 1992.

He has been appointed as a non-executive director of Precede Capital, which was set up two years ago and has so far arranged loans totalling £1.7bn. He will also sit on the firm’s credit and ESG committees.

Webb is being replaced by the firm’s head of campuses David Lockyer who has been with British Land since 2010.

Lockyer was previously head of its Broadgate development and head of property management and has been on the developer’s executive committee since 2019.

British Land is due to unveil its next set of annual results on 17 May.